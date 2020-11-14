While there’s no big film releasing in cinemas this Diwali, Akshay Kumar is still here with another big announcement. The superstar who is always in news for either new announcements or releases has announced yet another biggie and it’s titled Ram Setu.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared an exciting yet intriguing first look poster of Ram Setu. He captioned it and wrote, “Is Deepawali Bharat rashtra ke aadarsh aur mahanayak Bhagwaan Shri Ram ki punya smritiyo ko yugo yugo tak bharat ki chetna mein surakshit rakhne ke liye ek aisa Ram Setu banaye jo aane waali peedhiyo ko ram se jodh ke rakhe. Isi paryaas mein hamara bhi ek chota sa sankalp hai – Ram Setu. Aap sab ko Deepawali ki shubhkaamnaaye.”

इस दीपावली,भारत राष्ट्र के आदर्श और महानायक भगवान श्री राम की पुण्य स्मृतियों को युगों युगों तक भारत की चेतना में सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक ऐसा सेतु बनाये जो आने वाले पीढ़ियों को राम से जोड़ कर रखे।इसी प्रयास में हमारा भी एक छोटा संकल्प है – राम सेतु

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Sharing another poster on Twitter, he wrote, “This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt – #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!”

This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt – #RamSetu

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and its release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar‘s Laxmii recently released on Disney + Hotstar and broke all the previous viewership records of films. The superstar has also completed shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom. He is currently busy with Prithviraj and will also be working on Atrangi Re & Bachchan Pandey.

Akshay Kumar is also in the news for his upcoming whacky comedy with Mudassar Aziz. The film is still untitled but will be produced by Bell Bottom producers Jackky Bhagnani & Vashu Bhagnani. It hasn’t been announced officially yet but it’s making high tides in the industry already. In fact, it was reported recently that Akshay Kumar is charging 100 crores for the film.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s report, even though Akshay Kumar is charging such huge money for the film it’s model looks very much safe. A source has been quoted as saying, “They have been discussing this comedy ever since Bell Bottom went on the floors and Akshay was fascinated by the one line idea of this whacky family comedy. He loved the script following which they got into discussing the financial prospects of the film. And like Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar will be paid a massive fat amount in excess of Rs 100 crores for this film,”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

