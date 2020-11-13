Akshay Kumar is going great guns as he is completing old films and signing new ones at lightning speed. The actor whose Laxmii just released on Disney Plus Hotstar recently signed a new comedy film which will be directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Advertisement

The whacky family comedy is still untitled but will be produced by Bell Bottom producers Jackky Bhagnani & Vashu Bhagnani. The film hasn’t been announced officially yet but it’s making high tides in the industry already. And the latest we hear is that Akshay Kumar is charging Bell Bottom for the film.

Advertisement

As per Bollywood Hungama’s latest report, even though Akshay Kumar is charging such huge money for the film it’s model looks very much safe. A source has been quoted as saying, “They have been discussing this comedy ever since Bell Bottom went on the floors and Akshay was fascinated by the one line idea of this whacky family comedy. He loved the script following which they got into discussing the financial prospects of the film. And like Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar will be paid a massive fat amount in excess of Rs 100 crores for this film,”

The film is said to have a production budget of 35-45 crores which will take overall cost close to 150 crores. Talking about how the business model is still safe, the trade source says, “It’s a safe business model as Akshay will finish the film in a record time of just 45 days. While he is paid almost Rs 2 crore per day of shoot, the recovery model of Rs 150 crore is also not as difficult. The film, being a comedy, will fetch a reasonable chunk from ancillary sources, recovering more than half the investment from just satellite, digital and music rights. Akshay Kumar and comedy is a formidable genre on television and he is also slowly picking up an audience base for his comedy on digital platforms too. This will fetch him a good amount and the recovery from theatrical will have to be barely anywhere between Rs 50 to 60 crore, which means a breakeven point at box-office collections of Rs 120 crore,”

The source further added that it’s low risk model. “Its low risk business model, and considering the economics, at worst the makers will breakeven with limited theatrical business. Akshay Kumar is slowly becoming the emperor of churning out budget films with high returns. He fills his pockets and also ensures that more often than not, the producers too mint the money, until and unless it’s a case of an outright bad script. He has opted the smart way of working thereby not burdening his film with the pressure of getting into the rat race of box-office collections.” he adds.

The film is slated to release in the first quarter of 2022. It will go on floors by July 2021 and will wrap up by August end. That reminds us of Akshay Kumar’s favourite dialogue in Ajnabee, “Everything Is Planned”.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is also working on films like Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj & Atrangi Re. His Sooryavanshi is expected to release in the first quarter of 2021 and other films will follow.

Must Read: Salman Khan “Is Back With Something New” Says Fashion Designer Ashley Lobo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube