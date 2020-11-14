Gautam Gulati is currently witnessing the best phase of his life. The actor is currently busy with Radhe featuring Salman Khan in lead. He was a part of Bigg Boss 8 and emerged as the winner. Ever since there has been no looking back. Adding to the happiness is his upcoming project, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead.

Yes, you heard that right. As per recent reports doing the rounds, director Abhishek Kapoor has roped in Gautam for an integral part in the film. The script revolves around a couple and the trouble in paradise when the husband (Ayushmann) finds out that his wife (Vaani) is a transgender.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is yet another feather in the history of Indian cinema. Lately, a lot of films on a similar subject are being made. Recently, we saw Akshay Kumar play a transgender in Laxmii. But it is also going to be a huge feat in Gautam Gulati’s career.

Revealing it all, a source close to Pinkvilla states, “Gautam Gulati will be playing the third wheel in their (Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor) relationship. The makers were looking for a good looking actor who can perform as well. When they approached Gautam for the role, he liked it and agreed to be part of the film. The details of his role have been kept under wraps. He is expected to begin shooting for the film soon.”

Meanwhile, Gautam Gulati will also be seen in a music video alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. The song titled Bewafa releases next week.

On the other hand, Gautam previously opened up about working with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. “I feel blessed to spend some time with Salman Khan sir on the set. Interacting with him is always special and every time that happens, it feels like a birthday,” shared the actor.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will witness Salman Khan in his cop avatar yet again. The film is being directed by Prabhudheva. There also have been rumours that the film may witness a digital release owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

