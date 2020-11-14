Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been a reason behind a smile of many television enthusiasts. But back in 2016, the show got surrounded by a huge controversy as Shilpa Shinde blasted at producers and channel head.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shilpa was initially the part of the sitcom as Angoori. Within a year, she gained huge popularity with her stint. She made her catchphrase “Sahi Pakde Hain”, a big hit amongst masses. But sadly, in 2016, the actress decided to quit the show owing to some issues with producers, Binaifer Kohli and Sanjay Kohli, and former channel head, Vikas Gupta.

Advertisement

Recently, Aasif Sheikh who plays Vibhuti in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain opened up about the entire row between Shilpa Shinde and the makers. While speaking to Lucknow Times, he said, “Shilpa had some issues with the producers and the channel and none with the co-actors. In fact, recently she recommended my name for ‘Bigg Boss’ but I refused as I don’t want any kind of controversies in my life.”

Aasif Sheikh further added, “We were not aware of what went wrong between the director, producer and the actor. The reason I did not speak about the issue was that I prefer minding my own business. Moreover, I did not take a stand for Shilpa Shilpa as I felt she had not taken the right stand. What is an actor’s commitment when they sign a show? It is towards the show. Bhabi Ji is the only silver lining in Shilpa’s career.”

Aasif also revealed that Shilpa’s portrayal is best to date and he was the one who recommended her name for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

“The character of Bhabiji, which she portrayed, was the best ever anybody could get, so I kept telling her, nothing is worth losing this show, as she was very close to me. In fact, I got her the show. When the writer of the show narrated the character to me I said this is Shilpa Shinde. She was the ideal bhabhi and was really charming as the character. I was very against her leaving the show. But she had her own problems,” Aasif quoted.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Is Charging 100 Crores For His Upcoming Film Which Has A Production Budget Of 35-45 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube