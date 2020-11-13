Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says the one thing he will never forget about shooting for the web series Naxalbari amid the pandemic was the paranoia owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

“One of the things that I wouldn’t forget about this shoot was the paranoia arising out of Covid. The sanitisers after every take, the sanitisers for clothes, surface, food, and body — it was never-ending. The gargles, the steam, the kaadas, and hot water was the norm in between shots. Coughing or sneezing on the set was blasphemy! It was another world,” Rajeev Khandelwal recalled.

Advertisement

The series also stars Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Aamir Ali, and is directed by Partho Mitra.

The nine-episode, action-packed series is a fictional account of the protagonist’s fight against a Naxal uprising. Rajeev Khandelwal’s show is slated to premiere on November 28 on Zee5.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Is Charging 100 Crores For His Upcoming Film Which Has A Production Budget Of 35-45 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube