We all love Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, don’t we? The sitcom that revolves around the residents of the famous Gokuldham society is extremely popular not only in India but also abroad. Fans love how the characters celebrate every festival in the show, as well as in their real lives. So Koimoi reached out to some of the stars to know how they are celebrating Diwali 2020.

The first actor from the show that we spoke to is Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide. Here’s how he is celebrating the festival this year. “It is awesome and really nice. I am at my in-laws’ place in Indore, and going to spend Diwali with my family. This year’s Diwali is different from the rest, as there are a few restrictions on going to other people’s places and on social gatherings, so some things have been affected. But we are going to make the most of what we have. I wish everyone a very happy and a safe Diwali,” he said.

His onscreen wife Madhavi Aatmaram Bhide played by Sonalika Joshi is celebrating the festival of lights with her near and dear ones. “We are at home with all the precautions, because the pandemic situation is still there and we have to take care of ourselves and our family. So I am spending my precious time at home, with all the diyas and decorations in place. We have a common passage on our floor, so all the neighbours come together to make rangolis and spend some nice time together,” says the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress.

Sonalika Joshi further adds, “It’s actually a mini India for me here, as we have Marathis, Sindhis, Punjabis and Bengalis all living on the same floor. It’s like a mini Golkuldham society for me, so I will be spending my Diwali here.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi too is celebrating Diwali at her residence. “I am spending my Diwali with my family at home. I am going to do everything that I do every year. We are going to do Lakshmi Pooja today, so a lot of preparations are happening. We have an off from work for Saturday and Sunday, and will resume from Monday again. For me this Diwali has been the same just like every year. I am in the same zeal and spirit,” says an exuberant Rajankar.

