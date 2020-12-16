There’s never a dull day on Bigg Boss 14. As Dil Ka Raja Rahul Vaidya is back in the house and several other challengers from previous seasons, it seems like second innings have started in Bigg Boss game. Now a new promo of the show has been released that shows Rubina Diliak and Arshi Khan getting into a war of words.

As last night’s episode revealed that the captaincy of Manu Punjabi has come to an end, tonight’s episode will show the Bigg Boss 14 contestants fighting to become the new captain of the house. The contenders will be pitted against one another in teams for the ‘BB Duck Park’ captaincy task. The task will comprise of three rounds, and the contenders will have to pick food from the ground just like the duck.

During the task, as shown in the promo, Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan get into a heated war of words. The former poked fun at the latter indirectly calling her a ‘duck’, which left her irked. Arshi confronts Rubina for her snide remarks but latter denies by saying, “You have a filthy mind.”

Arshi Khan was also seen body-shaming Rubina and warns her that she is picking fights with the wrong person. To which, the latter was seen ignoring Arshi’s warnings and has a hearty laugh. Furthermore, agitated Arshi then says, “If you speak ill, you will get it back in the same way.”

Nevertheless, Rubina Diliak continues to ignore Arshi’s warnings and stated that she is intentionally creating drama. Then, the latter yet again threatens her to harm her physically. “Last warning, yahin me marke jaaungi main,” Arshi declares her war against Rubina, leaving her angry. Take a look at the Promo below:

Of late, a lot has happened on Bigg Boss. Mastermind Vikas Gupta was asked to leave the house after he pushed Arshi into the swimming pool on Monday’s episode. Rahul Vaidya, who was evicted out of the house, had made a re-entry. It could be said that Rubina Diliak and Rahul are two of the strongest contestants inside the Bigg Boss house this season.

