The Kapil Sharma Show is our dose of laughter every weekend. While most of us wait for a new celebrity appearance every week, Sony TV makes sure to entertain us with the promos before that. In the upcoming episodes, choreographers Geeta Kapur, Ganesh Acharaya and Terence Lewis will be gracing the show. Read on for all the scoop.

For the unversed, Acharya has undergone a massive weight loss transformation over the last months. He was known to be an inspiration for overweight people because of his activeness. But the choreographer has worked on himself and followed a fitness regime religiously. Result? 98 kgs weight loss.

In a hilarious fun banter, The Kapil Sharma Show host asked Ganesh Acharya the amount of weight he has shed. The choreographer replies, “98 kgs.” Kapil then cracks a joke saying, “Chote chote shehro me 46-46 kilo ke aadmi hotey hai. Do aadmi gayab kar diye apne (In small towns, you’d find men who weigh 46 kgs. You made two men disappear.).”

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Kapil Sharma was even seen flirting with India’s Best Dancer host, Geeta Kapur. “Aap itni pyaari lag rahi hai, mai bhi pehle se bohot handsome lag raha hu – aisa aap bol sakti hai, “ the host could be heard saying.

“Meri aankhon me padh lo, pata chal jayega,” Geeta replies.

To this, Terence Lewis interrupts and says, “Master Ji (to Ganes Arachaya), hum chale jaye?”

Kapil Sharma reacts, “Yaha se, yaha se hai exit,” showing them the way. The banter continues with even special guest Archana Puran Singh once mentioning that may be she along with Terence and Ganesh should leave, looking at Geeta Kapur and Kapil’s conversations!

Check out the fun promo of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show below:

We are super excited to witness Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Ganesh Acharya create dhamaka on the stage. What about y’all?

