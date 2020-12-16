Content czarina Ekta Kapoor is often seen blooming love on her shows. Be it Yeh Hai Mohabbatein or Kasautii Zindagii Kay, all of her serials are more or less revolving around romance. But one constant question asked to her is about her marriage. She has dropped a picture with a mystery man and it has left tails wagging. Read on for all the scoop.

Ekta yesterday took to her Instagram and shared a picture with a mystery man. Furthermore, sparking the rumours was the caption that read, “N we r there ! Will tell all soon!!!!” Given the fact that Kapoor is never seen posting such close-up pictures, apart from ones with her talents, one kept wondering what was really happening.

The mystery man was later identified as Tanveer Bookwala. He further fuelled the romance rumours with his comment that read, “yeh dosti ko rishtedaari mein badal ne ka waqt aa chuka hain”

For the unversed, Tanveer Bookwala is the entertainment and founder of an entertainment company. Ekta Kapoor and Tanveer have previously collaborated with each other for a project. So, that also leaves fans wondering if this is a promotional spree for a project or is Ekta really ready to tie the knot?

Tanveer too has previously shared similar pictures with Ekta on his Instagram profile. A loved-up picture from August features the duo smiling for a selfie. “Excitement AND Stability. Enough Said,” read the caption.

Back in May, Tanveer had shared a picture with Ekta Kapoor that witnessed her pouting for the cameras. But it was the cryptic caption that raised eyebrows. “Most people, over the years thought, that our relationship would be Hair today, gone tomorrow. Guess, they can now snip their opinions. Here’s to many more Hair Raising Adventures… @ek_ek_ekoo,” it read.

Check out some of the pictures of the duo below:

Does it really mean that Ekta Kapoor is taking her relationship with Tanveer Bookwala to the next stage? Only time will tell because the duo is clearly up to something!

