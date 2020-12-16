Bigg Boss 14 saw the entry of few eliminated contestants once again to increase the excitement amongst the audiences. Rahul Vaidya is amongst those who entered the house once again. Amongst all the fans and few contestants who were happy to see him back, there is one more person who was too excited to see him back. That person is non-other than his ladylove Disha Parmar.

Before he re-entered the BB house, Rahul faced several questions from Salman Khan and the latter also scolded him for exiting the BB house in the first place. After that, all the contestants, except for Kashmera Shah voted in his favour, allowing Rahul to join the reality show again. Rahul made his re-entry in Bigg Boss 14 in last night’s episode.

A few minutes after Rahul Vaidya’s re-entry in was aired on television, Disha Parmar took to her Twitter and wrote, “Hero aa gaya (hero is here)!” Sharing yet another video by a fan page of Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar wrote, “KING RKV IS BACK.” Clearly, Disha Parmar is rooting for Rahul Vaidya’s win on Bigg Boss 14. Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Shefali Bagga and Kamya Punjabi also extended their support to Rahul Vaidya. Reacting to his re-entry on Bigg Boss 14, Kamya wrote, “And he is back @rahulvaidya23 #BB14 @ColorsTV,” while Shefali wrote, “Ek tha raja ek thi rani , Raja wapas aaya khatam karega kahani #RahulVadiya #BiggBoss14”. This was the statement Rahul made while addressing Rubina Dilaik after he re-entered.

During his earlier stint on Bigg boss 14, Rahul had proposed to Disha for marriage on her birthday. Wearing a white tee with “Marry me” written over it, Rahul went down on one knee and proposed to her on national TV. While Disha Parmar did not reply to the marriage proposal publicly, she once made a cryptic tweet wherein she wrote that she had sent her reply.

