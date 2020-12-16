Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom in history (as per episodes’ count). It’s really praiseworthy that despite hell lot of choices available, viewers have stick to this light-hearted show with utmost loyalty.

Owing to such success, several television stars have expressed their desire to be part of the show. With so much craze and buzz, TMKOC has become a favourite junction of Bollywood stars to promote their films. Over the years we have several big guns gracing the show. Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and several other superstars have been part of TMKOC.

Amongst the several stars that have graced Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, can you guess who has visited the most i.e. for six times? Well, let us help you and break the details into pieces.

It’s none other than Ajay Devgn who has visited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah the most. He has been part of the show six times. It was in 2009, Ajay first appeared to promote his All The Best. Post then, he promoted his Bol Bachchan (2012), Himmatwala (2013), Shivaay (2016), Golmaal Again (2017) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Apart from him, Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan have visited the show for 4 times.

Meanwhile, in one of our recent pieces, we saw a viewpoint of Taarak Mehta fame Dilip Joshi on nepotism. He candidly spoke on its existence in the industry. He said that he has never faced any instance in his professional career, so he would be the wrong person to comment on it. He further added, “Ye hamari sanskriti hain. Agar koi vyapaari hain, usne apna dhanda jamaaya hai aur uska beta usme shaamil hona chahta hai, toh woh definitely usko join karega hi na.” (This is our culture. Suppose, there’s one businessman who has established his empire and if his son wants to join his home business, so he will definitely join his dad’s business).

However, he also added that chances should be given to talented people too, who don’t have any family background. He was indulged in a chat with Sight And Insight YouTube channel.

