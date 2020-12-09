Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who gained overnight fame in the ’90s with Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui (1990), was undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. The actor was hospitalized after suffering a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil. The latest news in now is that he has been discharged.

Advertisement

The news of the actor’s discharge was confirmed by filmmaker Nitin Kumar Gupta. Rahul Roy was shooting for Gupta’s ‘LAC: Live The Battle’ in Kargil when he suffered the stroke on November 26. From there he was rushed to Srinagar and then flown to Mumbai.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Nitin Kumar Gupta said, “The doctors were ready to release him on Monday, but paperwork took time. His sister took him home the following day.”

The director further informed that Rahul Roy will now be undergoing speech therapy in order to regain normal speech.

On Monday, Rahul Roy shared a video on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen standing with the support of his sister and her husband. He captioned the post, “I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all — Rahul Roy.”

In the video, Rahul’s sister thanked the actor’s fans for their love and prayers. She said, “He is doing very well. Thank you everyone for supporting our family, from my other brother Rohit also from Canada. Thanks a lot for being with us for the entire family. It’s been a great support to see how much you love our brother. Thank you so much.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: From Ranbir Kapoor & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Akshay Kumar & Rekha, When Bollywood Actresses Were Elder Than Their On-Screen Lovers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube