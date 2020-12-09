After Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, the next new Hindi movie to arrive in theatres is Indoo Ki Jawani. This is happening practically after a gap on 4 weeks. In between a few Bollywood movies released, most notably Tenet (that arrived last week). However, when it comes to Bollywood flicks, this is the only one to be making it to the big screen.

The Kiara Advani starrer was earlier slated to arrive in the summer of 2020. However pandemic meant that the film’s release was pushed ahead. Later, there were also murmurs around the film making it directly to the OTT medium. More so when the song ‘Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’ was unveiled. However, there was silence post that also, and then it was declared that it would be theatrical arrival only for the film.

Kiara Advani leads the show in this rom-com where she has Aditya Seal for the company. It’s about online dating going wrong and what happens when the true identity of the stranger in Kiara’s life is revealed. The promo of the film was released a little while back and a few songs were out as well. However from the buzz and hype perspective, there hasn’t been much of the noise created. For Kiara though, this is her second release in a month’s time as Laxmii arrived on the OTT medium.

Give the fact that even Tenet managed to just about cross the 1 crore mark last Friday, it would be a decent enough feat if Indoo Ki Jawani can touch 50 lakhs mark on its opening day. Though this is far from being optimal, the fact remains that for now the first task in hand is to get some footfalls back and hence that would at least be a start. Post that it has to be seen how much further does the film go in theatres as it would all boil down to the word of mouth.

How excited are you for Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani? Let us know in the comments section below.

