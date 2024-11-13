In 2018, Christopher Nolan gave us a cool tidbit about Aamir Khan’s Ghajini when asked about its connection to his Memento. While Nolan hadn’t seen the film yet, he knew Ghajini was a massive hit. “I heard it was very successful; I heard people liked it. So, I will watch it at some point. I was aware of it and am very honored,” he said. Classic Nolan—polite, but you could tell he knew what was up.

Ghajini (2008) gave Memento a Bollywood spin—revenge, memory loss, and many twists. But Nolan wasn’t hating—he recognized how big it was, especially since it was the first Bollywood film to hit ₹100 crore. People were all about it.

But Nolan wasn’t just chatting about Ghajini. He also shared his love for Indian cinema. He mentioned recently watching Pather Panchali, the 1955 classic by Satyajit Ray, calling it “one of the best films I’ve seen.” And he wasn’t just talking about the movie itself. He was blown away by how it had been restored after the original negative was lost in a fire. “They were able to painstakingly, over time, bring it back,” he said. Pretty deep, right?

Nolan’s affection for Indian cinema didn’t stop there. His upcoming film Tenet had parts shot in India, even featuring Bollywood legend Dimple Kapadia. Nolan’s not just a casual observer—he’s getting more involved with Indian films.

Between Memento and Ghajini, Pather Panchali’s influence, and Tenet’s Bollywood connection, it’s clear Nolan is greatly respected in Indian cinema. Stories have no borders, and Nolan knows it.

So yeah, Nolan wasn’t just giving a polite nod to Ghajini—he was acknowledging how interconnected the global film scene is. From Memento’s inspiration for Ghajini to Pather Panchali’s place in cinematic history, Nolan’s comments reminded us that stories transcend borders. And if there’s one thing we know about Christopher Nolan, it’s that he’s all about finding those connections—whether in Hollywood or Bollywood.

