Is challenger Arshi Khan about to leave Bigg Boss 14 house? The promo of an upcoming episode seems to suggest as much.

Advertisement

In the clip, show host Salman Khan is seen elaborately reprimanding Arshi over certain incidents in the house over the week, following which she gets up and announces that she is “leaving this show”.

Advertisement

It all begins with Salman Khan scolding Arshi Khan for bullying Vikas Gupta and talking ill about his mother.

Earlier this week, Arshi Khan had a nasty fight with Vikas, which irked him. So much so, that at one point Vikas reacted by pushing Arshi into the swimming pool. He was evicted from the show for resorting to the physical onslaught.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will be seen lashing out at Arshi over the incident and supporting Vikas.

In the promo of the episode, Salman is seen saying: “Arshi Khan, Vikas ke maa par gayi. Agar meri maa pe koi jata to main bhi shayad wahi karta (Arshi spoke about Vikas Gupta’s mother. If someone spoke against my mother, maybe I would have behaved likewise).”

“You cannot do this,” Salman asserted, following which Arshi tried to explain her side of the story by saying that she did not use any “wrong words” for Vikas’s mother. “Maine kisi galat alfaz ka istemaal nahi kiya (I did not use any wrong words),” she said.

In support of Vikas Gupta, Salman Khan said: “Agar koi mere ma-baap ke baare mein bolta, shayad main bhi waise hi behave karta (if someone spoke about my parents this way, I would have possibly responded in a similar fashion).”

In the clip, fellow housemate Rubina Dilaik is seen complaining to Salman about the way Arshi talks to her husband Abhinav Shukla. Reacting to it, Arshi said: “Chup rehna Rubina Dilaik (shut up Rubina Dilaik).” As she was yelling, Salman asked Arshi not to misbehave on the show.

“Yeh badtameezi se baat karein na. Humare show mein na karein. Aap koi doosra show dhundh lein (Do not talk like this on our show. You may choose some other show),” he said. Salman then said that the doors are open, and she can walk out if she does not want to mend her ways. In the clip, Arshi Khan is seen getting up and saying, “I am leaving this show”. It is not clear if she stays in the show or quits.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Gogi’ Samay Shah To Star In A Web Show? Here’s What He Has To Say!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube