Can love happen twice? What do y’all think? And if love can so does marriage. Isn’t it? It’s okay to move on from a person or relationship knowing that you deserve better and that it’s not working out between you two. But it’s also important to give yourself second chances and fall in love all over again. Urvashi Dholakia aka our very own Komolika is single and her family wants her to get married again.

Urvashi has been a single mother all her life and has two twins named Sagar and Kshitij. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress time and again gives a glimpse of her personal life on social media to her fans.

Urvashi Dholakia was just 16-year-old when she got married and welcomed her twins at the age of 17. Becoming a mother at such a young age comes with a lot of responsibilities and she got caught up so much with work trying to build a good life for her kids that she didn’t think of herself at all.

But now that her kids are grown up, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actresses’ family wants her to settle down again and start seeing someone.

Speaking to Times Of India, Urvashi Dholakia revealed, “My children and family want me to settle down but I haven’t given it a serious thought yet (laughs). My children often ask me to get married or date someone but whenever I’m faced with these topics, I always laugh it off. Kya sochu main, not that ki mera time chala gaya hai (what do I think, not that my time is gone), but I can’t overthink things beyond a point.”

She continued and said, “So, if it has to happen, it will happen. Another thing is that I’m a very independent woman and have lived life on my own terms. Hence, I would need someone who understands this rather than undermining my independence.”

Well, Urvashi Dholakia you should really think about it and give yourself a second chance.

