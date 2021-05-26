Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released more than two decades ago and it managed to set itself in the minds of a generation. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul and Kajol as Anjali may have been the main pair but it was Salman Khan’s role Aman won the audience’s heart.

All the characters in the film were well crafted. Even after 23 years, when we think of Aman from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nobody comes to mind except Salman. The character Aman etched in everyone’s mind is because he could have easily been a negative character but he chose to give up the girl he loved to Rahul. But did you know Salman wasn’t ready to play the iconic role? Scroll down to know what changed his mind.

Karan Johar had approached many stars at that time for the role of Aman but everyone turned it down. However, Salman eventually agreed to play the role. During a celebration of 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman had revealed why he agreed to play the character.

As per News 18, Salman Khan said, “Karan Johar met my sister Alvira and he told her that ‘It’s my first film and I have signed Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. There is a small but important role for which I am looking for a star but I am not finding any star to play that part’. So my sister Alvira told me that ‘He is a really good guy. It’s his first film and you should help him in his first film’. After that, Karan Johar met me at a party that time, I told him that I will do it for my sister, Yash (Johar) uncle, Hiroo (Johar) aunty, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh, and that’s how I became a part of the film.”

Dabangg actor even said that he liked the script of the romantic drama, which focused on love and friendship. He said, “I was pretty impressed with Karan’s writing. Karan was very clear in his head at that time and he made a really good film. It was a different kind of film and it had its signature style and after that, he Karan established a different kind of cinema. Today, he is one of the most successful directors and producer that we have in the industry. He does hosting, writing and acting too, so, I think Karan Johar is the busiest man in the film fraternity.”

