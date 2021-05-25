YRF’S upcoming film, Pathan, has been grabbing the headlines for every update available even before it has been officially announced. This actioner, by Siddharth Anand, sees Shah Rukh Khan returning to the silver screen after over two years, alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan in an extended cameo as Tiger.

Thanks to previous reports, we know that Salman will be joining Shah Rukh to fight the Russian mafia in a key action-packed sequence. And now, we have more about this friendly meet between the two Khans that is said to have the potential to make us all whistle.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan’s entry as Tiger in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan will be an action-packed sequence. Shedding light on it, a source told the portal, “Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand have designed a special introductory scene for Salman in the film and it’s sure to convert the cinema hall into a live cricket stadium.”

Continuing further about this Salman Khan scene in Pathan, the insider added, “There is a proper build-up and urgency before he makes an entry as Tiger, hanging on a helicopter, up in the air with the Tiger theme playing in the background. It’s a grand entry scene, followed by a prolonged 20-minute action and chase to defeat the baddie with SRK, who is trapped.”

Fans are super excited to see Shah Rukh Khan return to the silver screen with Pathan. This Yash Raj actioner has also been in the news for shooting its climax on the top of Burj Khalifa, among other things. While the team has already shot nearly 70% of the film, the remaining will be shot soon in Russia, once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

