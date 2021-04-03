Jannat Zubair and Faisu's new single 'Lehja' shot at real wedding

Social media celebrity Mr Faisu, or Faisal Shaikh, and television actress Jannat Zubair have come together for a romantic single titled “Lehja”. The video has been shot at a real wedding in Nagpur.

The idea was to give an authentic feel to the video, while bringing alive the chemistry between the actors.

“Lehja is quite a vibrant song and shooting in a real wedding was too much fun. Also, working with Jannat brings comfort and chemistry on the set which makes it easy for me. It is a cute romantic song and we had so much fun shooting it. I can’t wait people to see that through this video,” shared Faisu.

The song talks about love at first sight. It is penned by Azeem Shirazi, is composed by Vikram Montrose, and is sung by Abhi Dutt.

Talking about the song, Jannat expressed: “It is a beautiful song. It was my first shoot after lockdown so I was way more excited to be on the set. We had a great time together while shooting. We hope we did justice to the song and hopefully added a sense of depth & nuance to it as well.”

Singer Abhi Dutt said: “I’m really looking forward to this new song. It’s just a very simple, honest, clean romantic song with a beautiful ‘Indian Soul’ and I can’t wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it.”

The video has been directed and choreographed by Rahul Shetty with music by Vikram Mortrose. It is created by Mahesh Kukreja and produced by Varsha Kukreja and Lizelle Dsouza.

Remo D’Souza and Sanjay Kukreja’s music label Blive released the song on Friday on their YouTube channel.

