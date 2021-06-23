Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest stars of the Bollywood industry today. But the irony is that the two haven’t collaborated on many films together. SRK featured in one song of Akshay starrer Heyy Babyy, and Kumar made an appearance in Shah Rukh led Om Shanti Om. Apart from that, they starred together in Dil To Paagal Hai, wherein they hardly had any scenes together. But did you know that King Khan once said that he could never work with Khiladi Kumar?

Yes! You heard that right. SRK feels he and Akshay can never work in a film together. The reason is not what you might have already started thinking. But it is a hilarious one. Keep scrolling further to know more.

A few years ago, Shah Rukh Khan was asked why he and Akshay Kumar had not done films together. SRK had a practical answer to this query. “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him,” the actor told DNA, adding, “I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So, he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

Shah Rukh Khan had said that if he works with Akshay Kumar, they will never meet on the sets. “It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (We will never meet on the set). He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”

We are sure fans would love to see SRK and Akshay starring in a film together. Filmmakers, are you listening?

