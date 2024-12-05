The angry young man Amitabh Bachchan is widely considered one of the most fabulous faces in the history of the Indian film industry. The towering figure of cinema, he boasts a legacy over more than five decades. Often referred to as the “Shahenshah of Bollywood,” Bachchan saw a downfall in his career during the late 1990s. However, he did not stay down and returned with a bang in the early 2000s. Mohabbatein was one such movie in which he proved he was still going.

The movie had an ensemble cast with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the front. Bachchan played the role of Principal of Gurukul and was widely praised for his performance. However, he took a token fee of just one rupee for such a huge role.

Amitabh Bachchan wanted to repay Yash Chopra for his generosity during Silsila (1981)

Amitabh Bachchan’s career faced a significant setback in the late 1990s following the financial collapse of his production company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL). Once Bollywood’s most bankable star, the actor battled debt and struggled to find roles. During this challenging phase, Yash Chopra extended a helping hand. Further, in 1981, he worked in the movie Silsila with Chopra.

At that time, he asked Chopra for a handsome fee because he wanted to buy a house. Filmmaker Nikhil Advani recently revealed this in an interview with Mirchi Plus. “While making Silsila, Yash Chopra asked Amitabh Bachchan, ‘How much do you want as remuneration?’ Amit Ji said, ‘I want to buy a house, so I’m going to have to ask you for a decent amount this time.’ He said ok.”, Advani revealed. Therefore, at the time of Mohabbatein, Big B decided to repay the favor.

“During Mohabbatein, when Yash ji asked Amit ji how much he wanted, Amit ji said, ‘You gave me what I asked for back then; this time, I’ll do the film for Re 1’. He did it for Re 1.” Nikhil remarked. After that, Narayan Shankar, the emotionally complex principal of Gurukul, became one of Amitabh Bachchan’s most memorable roles. This breathed new life into Big B’s career; he is still going as strong as ever.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: When Madhuri Dixit Revealed Facing Criticism For Her Appearance: “… They Thought I Was Too Skinny”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News