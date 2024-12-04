Vikrant Massey is an actor who has quietly crept up the ranks of Bollywood mainstream stardom and is critically as acclaimed as he is commercially successful. With 12th Fail, his star skyrocketed as he delivered one of the most profitable films ever and earned accolades for his sleeper hit. His recent film The Sabarmati Report has been appreciated for its controversial storytelling and was recently screened for the Prime Minister.

Vikrant shocked the world; however, recently, he said he is stepping away from acting, sending his fans into a frenzy as they thought he was retiring.

Vikrant clarified that he is taking a break from acting

Vikrant has come clean on his announcement and clarified that he is not retiring but temporarily taking a break from the craft that has made him a huge star. While speaking to News 18, he said that he is not retiring but taking a break from acting instead.

“Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health has taken a hit. I just want to take some time off; I want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment,” he said. He put it categorically and said. “ “I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up… People misread it.”

Vikrant’s social media post recently said that he will see the audience for one last time in 2025, where it now seems he meant temporarily.

Vikrant is reportedly working on Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

With the next couple of films being teased for 2025, it seems that the films he will appear in 2025 are Yaar Jigri where he will work with Sunny Singh. The film is directed by Amit Joshi. The other film he is looking at reportedly is Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan starring him and Shanaya Kapoor. The film is to be directed by Santosh Singh.

Well, as fans of his craft and impeccable control over his acting skills, we hope that his break will not last for too long and we can see him on our screens very soon.

