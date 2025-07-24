Legendary rock metal musician Ozzy Osbourne lived like there’s no tomorrow. He had struggled with drug addiction and faced several issues with alcoholism all his life. The Black Sabbath member was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and on July 22, 2025, he passed away. Amid all the controversy surrounding his name, he was once accused of cheating on his wife, Sharon, with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh.

Osbourne was allegedly having an affair with Pugh in 2016, and that situation prompted Sharon to overdose on drugs. The couple had even briefly parted ways in the same year. For the unversed, they have been married for over 40 years, and in that long tenure, they hit rock bottom twice.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne on their wedding day 🤍 pic.twitter.com/yG2JKcyy7P — Me & Who? (@tagyourwho) July 22, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne’s Affair With Michelle Pugh & Brief Separation From Wife Sharon Osbourne

Michelle Pugh, a popular hairstylist, used to work with Ozzy Osbourne, and during their collaboration, the rock metal legend got entangled in an affair with her. It took place between 2012 to 2016. When Sharon, his wife, found out about it, she tried to take her life by gulping down a bunch of pills.

She admitted it during an interview with Jane Moore and said (per Independent), “He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work… it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

In the same year, Osbourne had to move out of their shared residence as they got separated for a brief period of time. Later, in an interview with People, Michelle Pugh addressed the affair and said, “I can’t deny that I fell in love with a married man that pursued me, but this narrative that is out there that I am some groupie that went after him because of money — it’s just simply not true. That is not the situation.”

After the story was published, Ozzy Osbourne’s representative also mentioned that the ‘Prince of Darkness’ was undergoing “intense therapy for s*x addiction” and even claimed that Michelle Pugh had made comments about their relationship that were blown out of proportion. These statements came to light after Osbourne acknowledged that he is back with his wife, Sharon.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne were married for 43 turbulent years. In spite of all of the messed up things he did to her, she was the one who got him help and brought him to sobriety and stability. Sharon Osbourne was built differently. pic.twitter.com/Zg47Q4iHRu — Gabriel J. Benton ☦️🇺🇸 (@OrthodoxPole81) July 23, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne Once Strangled Sharon Osbourne

During their 40 years of marriage, apart from the cheating controversy, Osbourne once attempted to strangle Sharon during a drug-fueled episode, BBC reported. He was even arrested following the incident. The singer always struggled with his drug addiction, but it got out of hand during the late 1970s when he was introduced to cocaine and LSD. His behavior became erratic, and he was even kicked out of his band, Black Sabbath.

After going through many highs and lows, Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025. Despite all the odds, he remained married to Sharon until his last breath. May his soul rest in peace!

Ozzy Osbourne was a true British icon – a heavy metal legend with a heart of gold. Sending all our love to Sharon and the family. pic.twitter.com/YzOa0imyII — Pride of Britain (@PrideOfBritain) July 23, 2025

