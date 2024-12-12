Sharon Osbourne’s use of the weight-loss drug Ozempic has been widely known and has raised concerns among her loved ones. Recently, reports surfaced that the 72-year-old’s dramatic weight loss has led some to worry, with a few even noting how drastically she looks now.

However, the music manager is reportedly frustrated and upset by a social media account that alters celebrities’ photos, fueling the controversy surrounding her outlook.

Sharon Osbourne is Reportedly Furious at Instagram Account Celebmess

Sharon Osbourne is furious after edited photos of her showing the effects of her 42-pound weight loss from using Ozempic were shared on her Instagram account, Celebmess. The images were manipulated to make her look unrecognizable and distorted, fueling her anger.

A photo with the caption “When you’ve had a restful weekend” has garnered thousands of likes. The page claims that its images are “structured, not photoshopped.”

“Sharon is raging mad at the photographs on the site because they make her look far worse than she is. She’s devastated that fans might think she looks so unwell,” a source said per RadarOnline. “Saying that, though, she knows the Ozempic has taken a toll on her body, and she’s doing all she can to try and arrest the decline and get some weight back on, but at the moment, it is not working.”

Sharon Osbourne Has Undergone a Range of Procedures Over the Years

The 72-year-old has been open about her surgeries, and she caused a stir last December when she revealed her weight loss from using Ozempic.

After spending her life in the public eye, the TV personality underwent various cosmetic procedures over the years, including a gastric band, full facelifts, eyelifts, breast implants, and Botox, just to name a few.

When she was initially pleased with her weight loss journey, sources close to her say she now worries she may gone too far, even though she confirmed last November that she had stopped using the drug “a while now.”

Sharon Osbourne Struggled to Gain Weight Despite Efforts

Besides, Osbourne has even struggled to regain the weight she lost despite her efforts to eat high-calorie foods and is reportedly frustrated with the outcome. She has, however, acknowledged that she needs to put on weight after the weight loss from Ozempic.

“I started using it in November last year. I was 142lb when I started using it. For the first two or three weeks, I felt very nauseous,” Osbourne recalled the moment she told herself she needed to stop losing weight after taking the drug.

“The nausea went away, but once you’re on it, you don’t feel hungry, and you don’t eat. It’s not discussed, but you can get a blockage in your bowel,” she continued. “I haven’t been on it for three or four months. My weight has stabilized. I went down to about 97lb, and it was like, ‘Oh no.’ I needed to put some weight back on. The doctors can’t figure it out, But I think it’s just because I’m getting older, and as you get older, you lose weight anyway and shrink and fade off.”

