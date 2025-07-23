The previous episode of The Young and the Restless witnessed Victor demanding Audra to hold her end of their bargain regardless of Kyle quickly catching onto her plan. Nick and Sharon found themselves in a dangerous situation. And last but not the least, Nikki gave Cane quite a stark warning.

The drama and mystery are going to skyrocket with heightened suspicions and tensions among the guests. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 23, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama about Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 23, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Kyle telling Nikki the truth about Victor’s deal with Audra. Over the last few days, Kyle connected the dots and figured out that Audra’s flirting and tactics were a trap to separate him from Claire. This was all part of a deal struck by her and Victor.

Kyle also discovered that Audra had done this so Victor would be willing to fund her company, Vibrante. After finding out the truth, he kept the games going until the end. When Audra thought she had everything she wanted, he flipped the narrative and told her he was aware of what she was up to.

He strung her along and snuck the rug from under her at the end moment. Now that he has revealed it to Audra, he is not keeping quiet. He is also going to go and snitch to Victor’s wife, Nikki. After all, her husband had kept her in the dark about the deal he signed with Audra. How will she react?

Kyle also shared the same with his parents, Jack and Diane, who were quite surprised to find out. Will Victor target Kyle more for trying to ruin things? Has the Abbott junior painted an even bigger target on his back? On the other hand, Lily stands her ground with Phyllis, and it’s about to get serious.

Phyllis was there when Damian was killed off, and she has been actively supporting Cane. She has made it clear that he is not the killer. Is she doing so because she wants to prove her loyalty to Cane so he will let her enter his empire or fund her company? Is that why Lily is questioning her?

How will this conversation go? And lastly, Cane questions Amanda’s loyalty. Amidst all the accusations and lies, and suspicions, Cane is not happy to see Amanda questioning his moves. When she asks him if he is hiding something, Cane quickly questions Amanda if she can be trusted.

