It is not a secret that the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has caused havoc at the box office. It has already crossed the 400 crore milestone and seems in no mood to stop. However, amidst this, there have been several online debates about who is responsible for the movie being such a huge hit. Many of Shraddha’s fans felt that she was the prime face of the film, which pulled the audience to the theatres owing to her humungous ground level and social media popularity. In contrast, some feel the credit should be given more to the performances of Rajkummar, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. Now, Aparshakti has seemingly taken a dig at a heavy PR machinery being into play behind Shraddha being hailed as the main reason for Stree 2’s success. This has not gone down well with the actress’ fans, who have brutally started trolling the actor.

Talking about the same to Zoom, he quickly called it a PR tactic when Aparshakti Khurana was asked that many fans felt that Shraddha Kapoor was the main reason for Stree 2’s success. The Dangal actor added that some people can sing, act, and dance well, but others can do ‘PR’ well. He lastly said that indulging in PR is not his strong suit. Shraddha’s fans took this as an alleged dig towards her. Take a look at the video.

Aparshakti khurana destroyed all the credit hungry PR games going on around #Stree2 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mxxeOoW0R0 — sach🏹 (@vardaanvibe) August 25, 2024

Shraddha Kapoor’s fans started trolling Aparshakti Khurana brutally after his interview clip went viral. One of the netizens stated, “Jealous fellow. Ek success Milti Hain, Dimag Kharab Ho Jata Hai. Shraddha is a more popular star than the entire Stree 2 star cast, and that’s a fact. The makers have made a good entertaining film, and that’s why it’s a huge success.” Another user said, “People on ground level credit her for the success and say they went to watch it for her only. Oh, but trust me, she did PR, she’s a credit stealer, she’s this, she’s that! Shut Up.”

Another netizen said, “Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana are being salty even after knowing that Shraddha Kapoor is a bigger star as compared to them and promoted the film like no one else. They are trying to take credit only for themselves.” A netizen further said, “He is so salty OMG! The movie was promoted under the name of Shraddha. She launched the songs, teaser, and release date of the film.” A netizen added, “This guy is such a loser.”

It seems that Shraddha Kapoor’s fans have certainly not taken Aparshakti Khurana’s words well. Stree 2 has been directed by Amar Kaushik. It also has cameo roles by Tamannaah Bhatia and Akshay Kumar.

