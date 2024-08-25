Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is unleading madness at the ticket windows. After scoring the biggest second Saturday at the Indian box office, it has now beaten Gadar 2 to achieve the highest second Sunday. Scroll below for intriguing updates on day 11.

The Stree sequel was released on Independence Day. It began its theatrical journey with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein. Makers pulled off a smart strategy and conducted paid previews one evening before the big release. The word of mouth was spectacular, leading to massive occupancies nationwide. The horror-comedy flick is a super-duper hit, but it is on its journey to create history at the box office.

Stree 2 Day 11 Early Trends

Any compliment we give for this Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer will be an understatement. It is in rampage mode and surprises us with each passing day. The box office collection remained above 15 crore in the first week. A jump was expected during the second weekend, but what is happening is unimaginable!

As per the early trends, Stree 2 added earnings in the range of 43-45 crores on day 11. This is a further jump of 27-33% compared to Saturday’s collections of 33.80 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of Stree 2 below:

Day 0: 9.40 crores (paid previews)

Day 1: 55.40 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Day 3: 45.70 crores

Day 4: 58.20 crores

Day 5: 38.40 crores

Day 6: 26.80 crores

Day 7: 20.40 crores

Day 8: 18.20 crores

Day 9: 19.30 crores

Day 10: 33.80 crores

Day 11: 43-45 crores

The overall box office collections after day 11 will land somewhere between 403.9-405.9 crores.

Scores biggest second Sunday in Bollywood!

With such humungous numbers, Stree 2 has now created history by beating Gadar 2 (38.90 crores) to score the highest 2nd Saturday in Bollywood.

It has thrown Jawan (34.26 crores) out of the top 3.

