Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is setting new milestones at the box office. The film witnessed a major bump on the second Saturday, with 30 crores+ in the kitty. Will it achieve bigger heights, bring in 39 crores+ today, and record the second-biggest Sunday of all time? Scroll below for more details!

On day 10, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer crossed the 350 crore mark. It registered the highest collections ever on the second Saturday, scoring 33.80 crores. Previously, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal conquered the throne, earning 32.47 crores.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

Stree 2 began its day 11 on a spectacular note. There was impressive occupancy throughout the day, and the horror comedy is expected to cross the 30 crore mark again. But will it achieve another milestone by registering the biggest second Sunday ever?

Take a look at the Top 3 highest second-Sunday of Bollywood below:

Gadar 2: 38.90 crores

Baahubali 2: 34.50 crores

Jawan: 34.26 crores

As you read, Stree 2 has already added over 35 crores to its box office collections, as per early trends. The final numbers are yet to arrive, but there are high chances that Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will bag this record as well.

More about Stree 2

It is the sequel to Stree (2018), a super-duper hit at the box office. Also directed by Amar Kaushik, the original film made 129.67 crores in its lifetime.

The ensemble cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar will be joining the bandwagon in its upcoming installment. He made a special appearance in Stree 2 and will likely play the antagonist in the threequel.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

