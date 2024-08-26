Diljit Dosanjh's Highly Anticipated Abu Dhabi Concert: What to Expect at Etihad Park

Diljit Dosanjh will perform at Etihad Park on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on November 9, 2024. This concert is part of his Dil Luminati Tour. The event will be organized by Saregama and Ripple Effect Studios in collaboration with Miral and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism.

Emirates NBD is the presenter. In Abu Dhabi, Diljit Dosanjh will take the stage live, performing some of his best-known tunes and bringing excitement to the evening. It promises to be an excellent opportunity to experience amazing music and a thrilling show.

Diljit Dosanjh will soon visit Abu Dhabi as part of his tour. He made headlines as the first Indian performer on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and the first Punjabi vocalist at Coachella. Following his successful performances in North America, he will tour the United Kingdom in September, Europe in October, and India in December.

Prior to general availability, pre-sale tickets will be sold to Emirates NBD customers. Fans must pre-register on platinumlist.net to receive these tickets. This early access aims to make it easier for fans to secure tickets to the highly anticipated event.

Diljit Dosanjh is excited about the Abu Dhabi event and looks forward to performing at Etihad Park for the first time. He anticipates a wonderful and joyous evening.

In addition to his music, Diljit Dosanjh is reportedly working on a new film. He will appear in “Border 2” alongside Sunny Deol, likely portraying a real-life soldier. He is excited about this opportunity and is preparing for it.

Must Read: Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans Troll Her Co-Star Aparshakti Khurana After He Allegedly Takes A Dig At Her PR, Call Him “Jealous Fellow”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News