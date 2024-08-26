The Bollywood and Indian film industry have recently embarked on a nostalgic journey with re-releases of beloved classics. Films like Laila Majnu (2018) from Bollywood, the 4K remastered version of the Tamil film Ghilli (2004), and the Malayalam film Devadoothan (2000) have all found success.

Now, joining the ranks is Tumbbad (2018). The film received positive critical reception during its initial theatrical run and has since developed a dedicated following nationwide.

Plot

Tumbbad is set in pre-independence India and explores themes of greed, prosperity, and loss. The story centres on Vinayak Rao, a descendant of a family that accrued wealth through their connection with Hastar, a deity characterised by an insatiable hunger.

Review

Tumbbad begins in pre-independence India and immediately feels authentic. The village of Tumbbad is deliberately depicted as perpetually cloudy and rain-soaked, which enhances the eerie atmosphere and truly brings the world to life. The production design is top-notch, creating an immersive experience. There’s only one song in the movie, and it’s more than enough. The background score and sound effects are exceptional, drawing you deeper into the world of Tumbbad.

The CGI sequences are impressive, far surpassing those seen in many big-budget films costing upwards of 500 crore. This film is truly a masterpiece. The storytelling is executed with great care, and Sohum Shah delivers a strong performance as Vinayak Rao; he deserves more opportunities like this. The direction is flawless, with multiple directors credited, yet the film feels completely unified.

OTT Platform

Tumbbad was previously available on Amazon Prime Video but is currently unavailable in India in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. However, it remains accessible to viewers outside India, possibly due to the upcoming re-release or a licensing issue.

Release Date

The film was originally released on October 12, 2018, and is scheduled for a re-release on August 30, 2024.

