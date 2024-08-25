To enjoy buzz like Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, even before an official confirmation, is unreal. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are reportedly headlining the epic, allegedly mounted on a budget of a whopping 825 crores. But amid multiple speculations, who is part of the star cast? Scroll below for ten names that have most likely been roped in.

In April 2024, Nitesh Tiwari reportedly went on floors with his epic, Ramayana. According to reports, 12 enormous sets were mounted to shoot the first installment of the mythology film, which has been divided into two parts. Rumors also claimed that the shooting for the first film had been completed. The makers will reportedly take 600 days of post-production work and are eyeing a 2027 release.

Ramayana Star Cast

So far, we know Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will portray Sita Maa. There have been many speculations regarding the supporting cast. Viral rumors also claimed Janhvi Kapoor had replaced the leading actress, which was untrue.

Here are ten actors who are most likely confirmed for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana:

Ranbir Kapoor – Lord Ram Sai Pallavi – Sita Maa Yash – Raavan Ravi Dubey – Lakshman Sunny Deol – Hanuman Indira Krishnan – Kausalya Arun Govil – Dasharatha Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi Vijay Sethupathi – Vibhishan Sheeba Chadha – Manthara

Mukesh Chabbra on casting

Mukesh Chabbra was responsible for the casting of the Ramayana. During his appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, the casting director revealed that Ranbir Kapoor was among the first actors to be roped in and praised him for his effortless acting.

He also teased fans as he revealed they had cast a very “lovely” actor for the role of Lakshman. He added, “A lot of people auditioned for the role. But I’m very happy with the actor we’ve gone with, this is going to be his first film in Bollywood.”

Are you excited for Ramayana?

