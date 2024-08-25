Kangana Ranaut is currently promoting her upcoming directorial Emergency and the actress in one of her interviews talked her heart about the films she has rejected. In fact, she majorly focussed on the projects of A-listers that she rejected after she was not satisfied with the role.

Kangana, is one of the very few actresses who has not worked with any of the Khans despite her being in her top game. The actress has never compromised on the length and strength of her character in her film.

This is one of the reasons that Kangana Ranaut rejected blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sanju, Sultan, and many others. However, in a recent interview, she also discussed how the male leads of these films felt after she rejected the offers.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, the Tanu Weds Manu actress said, “When Salman Khan offered me the role to do Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I was like, “Ye kya role tumne mujhe diya hai!”, then he offered me Sultan. After that he said, ‘Ab isse zyaada kya role chaahiye!…” Kangana obviously rejected both films.

Coming to Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, the actress confirmed Ranbir Kapoor, who personally came to her house to offer the part. Something similar happened when Akshay Kumar did the same. The actress revealed, “Ranbir personally came to my house to request me to do a role in Sanju and also Akshay Kumar, when he was doing Singh Is Bliing”.

Recalling a fun conversation with Akshay Kumar, the actress said, “Akshay Kumar told me Tu hai naa… mere saath hi kaam nahi karna chahti hai”! Tere ko naa mujhse koi problem hai.” Kangana had to clarify that she does not have any personal problem with the superstar and it is just the roles. Khiladi Kumar still asked her, “Phir, tune itni kyun pictures mere saath reject kiya?”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency, playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress has directed the film as well.

