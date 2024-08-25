Businessman Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Merchant’s wedding on July 12 was one of the most significant events in town. Not a wedding, but the ceremony was celebrated like a festival with some grand pre-wedding festivities, the central wedding, and the reception. In March, we also saw a starry pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar earlier this year. While most of the Bollywood fraternity graced their presence at the event, we saw actress Kangana Ranaut miss the wedding. She has finally broken her silence about why she could not attend the Ambani wedding.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Kangana Ranaut recalled being invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. However, the Queen actress revealed that her younger brother was getting married that day. She further went on to say that she prefers avoiding celebrity weddings.

Kangana Ranaut went on to say, “I got a call from Anant Ambani, and he is such a lovely boy. He told me, ‘Come to my wedding’. I said, ‘I have a wedding at my home’. That day was a very auspicious day and my younger brother was getting married. Khair, aese bhi main avoid hi karti hoon zyada filmy shaadiyon mein jaana (Anyway, I avoid attending film industry weddings). But I wish them the best.”

Not only was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding marked by the presence of all the biggies from Bollywood, but also international stars like Rihanna, Justin Beiber, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, and others also attended the same. The newlyweds also hosted a reception ceremony for the media. Several pictures and videos from the Ambani wedding went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her movie Emergency. She will be playing the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the same. The film will be released into the theatres on September 6, 2024.

Must Read: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Obsession With Hollywood Celebrities Continues! Rihanna’s Ex Drake & Adele To Perform At Pre-Wedding Celebrations?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News