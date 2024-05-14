Somy Ali Supports Zeenat Aman Amidst Severee Backlash, Believes Veteran Actress “Has Done A Huge Favour To Us By Expressing Her Views Live-In Relationship”!

Zeenat Aman’s live-in relationship advice received a lot of backlash from her fellow actors, but the veteran actress has now found support for Somy Ali, an actress from the 90s. The Aao pyaar Karein Actress, who is an avid supporter of survivor rights and runs an NGO, is now supporting Zeenat Aman’s very modern advice. Somi was also in the news for voicing her support for ex-boyfriend Salman Khan amidst the shooting incident. But she is now expressing her views in favor of Zeenat Aman.

Some time back, Zeenat Aman expressed her views on Live-in relationships, suggesting that people should try that and go ahead and live with their partners to test compatibility and understanding before entering into long-term commitments. She received a lot of backlash for it from colleagues like Saira Bano and Mumtaz.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Somy Ali reflected on her connection with Zeenat Aman and what she thinks of the live-in relationships. Ali said, “When I lived in Vidhyachal at Mount Mary, Zeenat Ji and Mazhar Bhai (Zeenat’s late husband) were my neighbors. Jackie Shroff and Ayesha (Shroff) also used to live nearby. Whenever we used to go for a shoot, we would catch up. Recently, a lot of people have condemned her. Our population has peaked at 8 billion. I am not at all against live-in relationships. Whatever Zeenat Ji has said, I 100% support her in this. Because when you are in a live-in relationship with someone, you can set boundaries. No means no. You get to know about each other. We all have our idiosyncrasies. There can be habits that you like or dislike in an individual. So, you can learn a lot about personal likes and dislikes in a live-in relationship. It helps in bringing down divorce rates.”

Somy then discussed the recent rise in divorce rates, saying, “Currently, divorce rates have gone high in India, Pakistan, and across the globe. Zeenat Ji is highly intellectual and has studied journalism in San Fransisco through scholarship. She is intelligent, well-read, and articulate. I want to tell the naysayers that we no longer live in the 1950s. In 2024, the world has changed a lot, and a man and a woman can be in a live-in relationship.”

She then continues, “We have seen so many cases where people get married without knowing each other and then end up getting into a divorce. This is quite common in arranged marriages in both Pakistan and India. Dowry is illegal in both India and Pakistan, yet people do not shy away from asking it. Everything goes on behind the curtains, be it India, Pakistan, or America. One last thing I would like to say about Zeenat Ji. What she has suggested can help in bringing down the divorce rate. If you are in a live-in, then you will be able to figure out if you have compatibility with your partner. Zeenat Ji has done a huge favour to us by expressing her views on live-in relationships.”

Somy Ali was last seen in the thriller Chup, before quitting her acting career.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan Shooting Case: Amidst New Suspect Getting Arrested In Galaxy Firing Incident; Bishnoi Community Head Demands Apology From Dabangg Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News