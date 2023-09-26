A few days back, Pakistani actress Somy Ali Khan grabbed headlines when she wrote an explosive Instagram post against Salman Khan and his family. However, the actress quickly deleted it even before her and SK’s followers read it. A few days later, Ali claimed that her account was hacked, and she didn’t make that now-deleted Insta post. Now, after her social media post, the actress has now repeated the same in her latest interview, herself. Yes you heard that right!

Recently, a Redditor took to the platform to share a short clip from Ali’s interview where she made explosive revelations about Salman Khan and his habits of misbehaving with women. She also mentions his relationship going downhill with Sangeeta Bijlani and Aishwarya Rai filing an FIR against the superstar. The clip, which has gone viral, opens with Somy revealing that she had come to India to marry Salman Khan as she had a crush on him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Somy Ali talks about a media article that quotes her, saying, “He hits me because he cares.” Adding that she was so naïve to believe Dabangg Khan when he told him he hits her because he loves her. The Pakistani further opens up about Sangeet and Salman’s marriage, revealing that the wedding invitation was printed when she caught him red-handed at Ali’s home. She ends up calling it Karma. Later, when the interviewer asks her if whatever she wrote in the controversial Insta post was true or not. She says, “Bilkul sach tha.”

Somy Ali recalls an incident where Manisha Koirala took a stand for her. She said, “Salman ne kaha tum kya pi rahi ho, maine kaha thumbs up magar us thumbs up mein rum thi. Toh unhone jab rum taste ki toh unhone pura glass mere sar pe udel dia. Mere kapde baal sab geele hogaye. Bottle nai todi thi. Toh Manisha (Koirala) ne kaha “How dare you treat a woman like this?” Manisha uth gayi aur kaha ‘Somy you come and stay with me.” Maine uski baat nahi maani aur hamari dosti toot gayi.”

In the video, Somy Ali talks about Aishwarya Rai filing an FIR against Salman Khan, her designing first T-shirt for ‘Human Being’, which he took over and named his charitable organisation ‘Being Human’. After bashing the superstar left, right and centre, she then calls him generous and reveals he also helped Kapil Sharma financially when his set was burnt down.

Watch the whole video here has a few more interesting revelations:

Have you watched the whole video yet? If yes then what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Photographer Gets Trolled On Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Day For Sharing Pictures Of PeeCee, Netizens Say “So Cheap Of Him To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News