Much-loved veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz are feuding over their opinions on live-in relationships. While the former advised fans to live together with their partners before marriage, the Apradh actress stands completely against it. Now, Saira Banu has entered the chat and is picking her side. Scroll below for all the details!

It all began when Zeenat shared an insightful post on Instagram suggesting fans put their relationship to the “ultimate test” by living together before marriage. It only seemed “logical” to the Don actress who believes the government and families should only be involved later. Many hailed Aman for her liberal thoughts while Mumtaz was quite irked by her suggestions.

What Mumtaz said about Zeenat Aman

Mumtaz, in a conversation with Zoom, went on to target Zeenat Aman’s personal life. She called the Dostana actress’s marital life with her late husband, Mazhar Khan, a “living hell.” While Saira Banu may not be aware of the tiff between her colleagues, she is completely against the idea of live-in relationships.

Saira Banu told Hindustan Times, “I am not reading much and I don’t really follow what they (Mumtaz and Zeenat) are saying, but we are very old-fashioned people. Our trend is 40-50 saal pehle ka (years ago). Is baat se main toh sehmat nahi ho sakti hu kabhi bhi (I can never agree with this statement). I would never advocate live-in relationships like that. It’s something unimaginable and unacceptable for me.”

Zeenat Aman reacts to live-in relationship controversy!

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman seemed quite pissed with Mumtaz taking digs at her personal life. In a conversation with the development, she responded, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others’ personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now.”

Mumtaz also criticized Zeenat for her liberal remarks and claimed she was trying to be a “cool aunty.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Salman Khan Miserably Failed At Romance On National TV & Shah Rukh Khan Declared, “Tera Kuch Nahi Hoga” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News