Zeenat Aman has been receiving a lot of love for her unfiltered Instagram posts. The veteran star recently reacted to a fan who asked for relationship advice and recommended living together before getting married. Her remark hasn’t gone well with Mumtaz, who has brutally slammed her and even targeted her married life with Mazhar Khan. Scroll below for all the details on the controversy.

Fans would know Zeenat was first married to Sanjay Khan in 1978, but the marriage was annulled in less than a year. She gave another chance to love and tied the knot with actor Mazhar Khan in 1985. One year after his unfortunate death, Aman confessed that she wasn’t happy in their relationship during her appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post on live-in relationships

A recent post featured the Don actress was her dog Lily, who she rescued from the streets of Mumbai. She shared her liberal thoughts on relationships and advised fans to live together with their partners before getting married.

Just not that, Zeenat Aman also revealed that both her sons, Azaan and Jahaan, are in live-in relationships as she believes in putting the romance to the ultimate test before involving families and the government via the marriage process.

Mumtaz reacts to Zeenat Aman’s live-in relationship advice

Reacting to her Instagram post, Mumtaz told Zoom, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty.”

The Apradh actress also justified her reaction and claimed that “marriage as an institution will become obsolete” if girls adopt the live-in concept.

Things took an ugly turn after Mumtaz attacked Zeenat Aman’s personal life. She added, “Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example). She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.”

Zeenat is yet to react to the remarks.

