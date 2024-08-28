Even though the extended weekend came to a close for Stree 2, the film ended up staying in double digit zone on Tuesday. This was expected as well since the film has been registering some magnificent numbers ever since release and hence even though it was coming off a partial holiday, a hold of over 50% was on the cards.

On Friday as well as Monday the film had stayed close to 20 crores mark with 19.30 crores and 20.20 crores respectively coming in. That was excellent as it is and now with 12.25 crores more coming on Tuesday, the film has further consolidated its place at the box office. Today again the film will stay over 10 crores mark though tomorrow would be a task. If it still manages to retain its standing in theatres then the coming weekend would be spectacular all over again with possibility of another 40 crores+ haul.

The film has now collected 434.10 crores and there is hardly any distance left to cross KGF: Chapter 2’s lifetime of 434.70 crores. In fact as you read this, that number would already have been surpassed which means Stree 2 would have crossed another frontier and will be gearing up to challenge the Big Boys Club of 500 crores earner Hindi releases.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

