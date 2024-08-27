With 400 crores already in its kitty, Stree 2 is now continuing to build a very strong lead. It’s now a matter of scoring one record after another since the journey has been so strong for the film that the biggest of the records are in danger of being surpassed by this horror comedy. This was earlier apparent over the weekend gone by when the film simply continued with its smash blockbuster run after a huge jump on Saturday and then further growth on Sunday.

However, the holiday season is further helping the film’s cause, with multiple festivals ensuring extended weekends. Last week, it was Rakshabandhan, and this week, it’s Janmashtami, which ensures huge numbers for Stree 2 on Sundays followed by Mondays.

On a regular Monday, the film could well have just about made it to the double digits, but due to the partial holiday of Janmashtami, as much as 20.20 crore have been accumulated, which is just a mind-blowing number for a second Monday. To think of it, Bollywood—or shall I say the film industry at large—has struggled with bringing in this much on the very first day of release, and here Stree 2 is getting this much on its 12th day.

The overall total of the film stands at 421.85 crore, which means that by the close of the second week, a total of 450 crore will be on display. That’s a monumental number by itself, but now all eyes will be on the film’s entry into the 500 Crore Club. Will that happen over the coming weekend? Well, that would be a tough ask for sure, but rest assured, it will indeed happen by the time the third week comes to a close.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

