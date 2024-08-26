Stree 2 finally witnesses its first huge drop in ticket sales on the second Monday despite being Krishna Janmashtami‘s partial holiday. While the horror-comedy sold 4.4 lakh tickets on Sunday till 9 PM, the number has dropped by 60% on the second Monday!

Stree 2 Day 12 Box Office Ticket Sales

On the 12th day, Amar Kaushik’s film starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi registered ticket sales of 1.73 lakh on the second Monday till 9 PM. There would be very little scope to take this number to further growth tonight.

This number is on the lower side when we take into account the brilliant opportunity for the film to fare well due to the partial Janmashtami holiday. However, by the closure, Stree 2 might beat Kalki 2898 AD‘s second Monday ticket sales of 1.87 lakh!

Second Monday Ticket Sales

It was expected for the film to have a roaring day at the box office window today as well. But Stree 2 has settled for the fifth spot when it comes to Second Monday ticket sales on BMS.

Have a look at the top 5 here.

1. Salaar – 264k

2. Jawan – 294k

3. Animal: 229K

4. Kalki 2898 AD: 187K

5. Stree 2: 173K*

Out of these top 5, Animal and Kalki 2898 AD had a normal day. Meanwhile, Salaar had New Year’s Day on the second Monday, Jawan had the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday, and Stree 2 had Janmashtami!

Total Ticket Sales Beats Leo!

The total ticket sales of the horror comedy has reached 7.57 million. It has already axed Leo’s 7.30 million ticket sales. It has eye Rajinikanth’s Jailer next, which registered 9.21 million ticket sales.

