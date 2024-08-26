After ending the second weekend on a historic note, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 had another solid day with the factor of Janmashtami coming into play. With another good score, the film has become the 10th highest-grossing Indian film of all time by crossing Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

The Stree sequel has been unstoppable ever since it began its theatrical journey and till now, it has achieved several milestones and broken several pre-existing records. Talking about the latest record, the film registered the biggest ever second Sunday in the history of Hindi cinema. It also amassed the highest collection for the second weekend for a Hindi film.

After closing the second weekend at 401.65 crores net, Stree 2 kept the possibility of maintaining a score of 15 crores as early trends suggest a collection of 14-16 crores on day 12. Including this estimated collection, the grand total at the Indian box office stands at 415.65-417.65 crores.

With 415.65-417.65 crores, Stree 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of 2.0 (408 crores) to become the 10th highest-grossing Indian film at the Indian box office. Tomorrow, it will surpass Baahubali: The Beginning’s 418 crores to grab the 9th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the Indian box office:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 1031 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores

RRR – 772 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores

Jawan – 640.42 crores

Animal – 554 crores

Pathaan – 543.22 crores

Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores

Stree 2 – 415.65-417.65 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning – 418 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Khel Khel Mein Box Office (11 Days): Akshay Kumar’s Film Shows An Upward Trend During The Weekend, Still It’s A Disaster With 74% Budget Yet To Be Recovered?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News