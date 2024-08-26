Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein has failed to leave any mark during its theatrical run. In front of a monster, Stree 2, the film has earned a dismal collection and has been a losing affair in a clash. The only positive thing about the film was that it showed a good jump during the second weekend, but the overall collection remained on the lower side. Keep reading to know where it stands at the Indian box office after 11 days!

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy-drama was released on Independence Day, alongside Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 and John Abraham’s Vedaa. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth has not been in its favor. As a result, it failed to post a healthy sum during the 8-day extended opening week and earned just 20.68 crores.

On the second Friday, Khel Khel Mein earned 1.01 crores. It witnessed decent growth on the second Saturday and posted 1.53 crores on board. Again, on the second Sunday, the film raked in 2.52 crores, taking the second weekend total to 5.06 crores. Adding this to the opening week collection, the total at the Indian box office stands at 25.74 crores.

Reportedly, Khel Khel Mein is made on a budget of 100 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned 25.74 crores at the Indian box office. If calculated, it has recovered just 25.74% of the total budget and needs to earn 74.26 crores (74.26%) more to recover the budget, which is not possible at all.

Considering the absence of any major releases, this Akshay Kumar-led comedy drama will continue its run for some more days, but the overall collection will remain on the lower side.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

