Stree 2 has turned out to be a box office phenomenon, and it won’t slow down anytime soon. The way it jumped on the second Saturday made it clear that the entry into the 400 crore club was going to happen really quickly. Finally, it was accomplished on day 11 (the second Sunday) itself. Yes, it has emerged as Bollywood’s first 400 crore club entrant in India, and with this, Rajkummar Rao has shown a smashing jump in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Recently, when Stree 2 entered the 300 crore club, Rajkummar Rao surpassed Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, and Tiger Shroff in the Star Ranking. Now, with the film entering the 400 crore club, the actor has gained 100 more points. With this, his tally has gone up to 500 points, thus beating several big stars on the list.

Thanks to Stree 2’s entry into the 400 crore club at the Indian box office, Rajkummar Rao has surpassed Yash (400 points), Ayushmann Khurrana (450 points), and Shahid Kapoor (500 points). Shahid is in a tie with Rajkummar, but since the latter has one 400-crore net grosser to his credit, he has been placed higher at the 12th spot.

Up next, Rajkummar Rao will beat Sunny Deol (500 points) to grab the 11th spot once Stree 2 enters the 500 crore club and surpasses its lifetime collection of 525.50 crores.

