Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Film Has A Huge 2nd Sunday, Enters 400 Crore Club

It was a huge Sunday for Stree 2 as a mind-blowing 40.75 crores more came in. In the times when films have struggled to get this much in their entire first weekend at the box office, here comes Stree 2, which has collected as much on its 11th day in theatres, which pretty much tells the tale. The film had netted huge on Saturday anyway, and the fact that it has moved a few steps ahead on Sunday shows a lot of love and affection coming its way even now. The horror-comedy continues to be the Number One choice of audiences by a distance, and that’s how it will stay for many more weeks.

With two back-to-back days of over 30 crores, Stree 2 has now collected over 90 crores already in its second weekend, and today being a partial holiday, the extended weekend would result in over 100 crores being collected, which yet again reaffirms the blockbuster run that it has been enjoying ever since its Wednesday night paid preview arrival. One would have thought that, at least at some point in time, there would be a brake in the run of Stree 2, but looking at the kind of huge footfalls it has been generating daily, this won’t be happening soon.

In terms of its overall numbers, the film has also entered the 400 Crore Club. That feat has been accomplished only by Jawan, Animal, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi), and KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi). With 401.65 crores under its belt already, eventually, Stree 2 will certainly find itself at the Top, and thereafter, it would be interesting to see if it challenges the big boys in their own territory.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

