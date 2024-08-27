Mari Selvaraj’s Vaazha has continued its remarkable box office run, solidifying its position as one of the most profitable Malayalam films of 2024. The film was released during the Independence Day weekend, clashing with Nunakkuzhi at the box office. However, the former ultimately won the race. Keep reading to know more!

Vaazha is a cinematic venture brought to life by director Anand Menon, producers Imagin Cinemas and WBTS Productions, and a talented ensemble cast including Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan, and Rajeswari.

In its first week (eight days), the film earned a commendable 10.85 crore. The momentum continued into the second weekend, with Vaazha collecting 4.55 crore. On the second Monday, the film added 1.05 crore to its total, bringing its net India collection to 16.45 crore.

With this impressive performance, Vaazha has surpassed the box office collections of several notable Malayalam films, including Asif Ali and Biju Menon’s Thalavan (15.30 crore) and Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban (14.10 crore). It has now secured its place as the 10th Highest Grossing Mollywood Film Of 2024.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of 2024:

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.24 crore Aavesham: 85.16 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 34.37 crore Bramayugam: 27.00 crore Abraham Ozler: 21.00 crore Vaazha: 16.45 crore

Vaazha 3rd Most Profitable Mollywood Film Of 2024

Vaazha stands out as a highly profitable venture. Produced on a modest budget of 5 crore, the film has earned a remarkable 11.45 crore. This translates to a Return On Investment (ROI) of 229%.

In terms of profitability, Vaazha ranks third among Mollywood films in 2024, following Premalu and Manjummel Boys.

Here are the Highest Profitable Films Of Mollywood In 2024:

Premalu: 745.55% Manjummel Boys: 471.25% Vaazha: 229%

Vaazha’s Crosses 25 Crore Mark Worldwide

Internationally, Vaazha amassed 6.5 crore. When combined with its domestic gross of 19.41 crore, the film’s worldwide box office total reaches 25.91 crore.

Vaazha serves as a testament to the power of strong storytelling and effective marketing. Despite its low budget, the film has managed to captivate audiences and achieve significant commercial success globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Fakt Purusho Maate Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi-Starrer Stays Strong With A 57.14% Surge In Monday Footfalls Compared To Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News