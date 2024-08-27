Aay Box Office Collection Day 12: Narne Nithiin & Nayan Sarika’s Film Recoups Costs, Inches Closer To 15 Crore Worldwide Mark!

Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika’s Aay opened to resounding success over the Independence Day weekend, outperforming other notable releases like Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan and Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart. The film garnered a worldwide gross of 9.82 crore in its first week, showcasing strong audience appeal. The momentum continues in its second week—read on for more!

Directed by Anji K Maniputhra and produced by Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi under GA2 Pictures, Aay has received both critical and commercial acclaim, with audiences praising its content and performances. Initially released in 110 screens, the film’s screening count expanded to 382 in the second week due to positive reception.

In its second weekend, Aay collected 2.93 crore. On the second Monday, it garnered 0.69 crore, surpassing its second Friday collection of 0.66 crore. The film’s cumulative total after 12 days stands at 10.97 crore net in India, or 12.94 crore gross.

Reportedly made on a budget of 8 crore, the film has already gained a profit of 2.97 crore, achieving an ROI of 37%.

Overseas, Aay expanded its reach from 27 to 86 screens in the U.S., with its total international market business standing at 1.15 crore gross. Combining its domestic and international collections, Aay has achieved a worldwide gross of 14.09 crore.

The success of Aay yet again proves the power of strong content and positive word-of-mouth. Nithiin’s keen judgment in selecting scripts has played a pivotal role in the film’s success. With its engaging performances, captivating music, and relatable storyline, Aay continues to captivate audiences.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

