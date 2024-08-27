Fakt Purusho Maate Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi-Starrer Stays Strong With A 57.14% Surge In Monday Footfalls Compared To Friday

Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi’s directorial venture, Fakt Purusho Maate, starring Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara, Dahan Jariwala, and featuring a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan, had a modest opening at the Gujarati box office. Despite initial concerns about its performance, the film has shown steady growth since Sunday, setting it up for a promising run. Keep reading to know more!

The movie collected approximately 45 lakh net on its opening day i.e. 1st Friday. While it experienced a minor setback on its first Saturday, collecting 0.65 crore with a 30% growth, it witnessed a significant surge of 154% on Sunday, reaching 1.65 crore. This impressive jump can be attributed to the Janmashtami holiday, which had a positive impact on the film’s collections in Gujarat.

Fakt Purusho Maate continued its upward trajectory on the first Monday, collecting 1.05 crore. This figure is notably higher than its combined collections from the first two days, indicating a growing audience base. The film’s four-day cumulative total now stands at 3.75 crore net. If the momentum continues, the film is poised to surpass the 5 crore mark by the end of the first week.

Although the word-of-mouth for Fakt Purusho Maate is still unclear, its performance over the next few days will provide more insights. As of now, the film’s four-day total surpasses that of recent successful Gujarati films like Jhamkudi (2.7 crore in 4 days) and Trisha On The Rocks (2.33 crore in 4 days), despite lagging behind them on the first two days.

