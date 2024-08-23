Aay Box Office Collection Day 8: Narne Nithin's Film Holds Strong Against Mr. Bachchan & Double iSmart; Set To Soar In Week 2, Here's Why!

Aay, the romantic comedy starring Narne Nithin, has proven to be a pleasant surprise at the box office. Despite stiff competition from big-budget releases like Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart, the film has garnered significant attention and positive reviews. Keep reading to know more!

Released on Independence Day, Aay quickly gained traction for its engaging performances, witty humour, and catchy music. The film’s box office performance has consistently grown steadily throughout its first week.

The film opened with a modest 0.75 crore on Thursday but quickly gained momentum, reaching 1.1 crore on Friday and 1.2 crore on Saturday. A substantial jump of 50.00% on Sunday brought the total to 1.8 crore, likely due to family audiences. While weekday collections experienced typical drops, the film maintained momentum, with minor decreases on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, Aay showed remarkable resilience at the box office, consistently attracting audiences and proving its staying power.

With a budget of approximately 8 crore, the film has already raked in 7.24 crore in India alone (8.54 crore gross) within 8 days. The road ahead looks promising, with break-even and profit just around the corner!

The overseas market has also contributed to its overall success, with a gross of 1.15 crore, bringing the worldwide total to around 9.69 crore.

In response to increased demand, 150 more theatres are showing the film in its second week. The film has an excellent opportunity to see a surge in business in the coming days.

Narne Nithin, Jr. NTR’s brother-in-law, has received praise for his performance in Aay. Jr. NTR himself congratulated the team on their success, adding to the film’s positive buzz.

Overall, Aay has defied expectations and emerged as a notable success at the box office. Its combination of strong performances, humour, and positive word-of-mouth has contributed to its enduring popularity.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

