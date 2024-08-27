It’s been a tough phase for Akshay Kumar as despite trying his hand at different genres, he is struggling to deliver box office success. Forget about giving blockbusters, the actor is even failing to make recover the budget of his films. After Sarfira’s debacle, he’s coming fresh from a disastrous run of Khel Khel Mein. What does it indicate? Is the time up for Khiladi? Of course not, but he needs that one film to make a superstar comeback, and Rowdy Rathore 2 seems perfect for that job!

Akshay had a golden run during the pre-COVID era, but the actor has failed to match his standards ever since the entertainment industry entered the post-pandemic phase. Except for Sooryavanshi and OMG 2 (which wasn’t Akshay’s film as a lead), none of his films have worked at ticket windows. It sounds scary, but Akshay has delivered as many as nine disasters in the post-COVID era.

Many have already written off Akshay Kumar from Bollywood, but this isn’t a reality as one big success will turn the tables for him. Out of all upcoming films, only Hera Pheri 3 looks to be the potential all-time blockbuster, as the sky is the limit for the threequel if its content turns out to be good. However, the sad part is that Hera Pheri 3 is stuck due to legal issues over intellectual property rights, and no one really knows when the film will go on the floors.

In such a scenario, Rowdy Rathore 2’s coming back on track might give Akshay Kumar a big boost. For the last few years, we have been hearing about the Rowdy Rathore sequel, but unfortunately, there’s been no official development on it. If the film gets made today, it has the potential to be an all-time blockbuster.

The first and biggest reason why Rowdy Rathore 2 will be a huge success is that it’s a sequel to one of Akshay Kumar’s biggest hits. In recent times, we have seen how sequels are doing wonders at the box office. So, just imagine the craze this highly-anticipated sequel will generate, which brings back the iconic character of Vikram Singh Rathore.

Rowdy Rathore 2 will have that perfect mass flavor to it, with Akshay Kumar enjoying elevation scenes like never before. We have seen how Pathaan and Jawan created history when Shah Rukh Khan was given the most massy characters of his life. If perfectly made, it will surely set the box office on fire.

Meanwhile, the first Rowdy Rathore film was released in 2012, and it was a huge box office success, collecting 131 crores net at the Indian box office.

