Anil Kapoor’s Bigg Boss OTT 3 is over and it will be soon time for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18. As soon as Bigg Boss OTT 3 was over, expected names for the television version of the reality show started popping up. In fact the very first name is coming from the OTT season only and it is none other than Kritika Malik who might play solo in the house.

Bigg Boss 18: When & Where To Watch

The last season of Salman Khan’s reality show was won by Munawar Faruqui, and the new season is expected to arrive in the last week of September or the first week of October. Salman might simultaneously shoot for his upcoming film Sikandar as well.

Bigg Boss 18 will replace Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on Colors TV and will also stream on Jio Cinema. Meanwhile, apart from Kritika Malik, three other names for the show are also doing rounds.

Arjun Bijalani Finally Doing Bigg Boss 18?

The rumors started floating when Arjun’s co-stars from his celeb cooking show, Laughter Chefs, started teasing him to participate in Bigg Boss. All Arjun could do was laugh it off. The actor was rumored to be a part of season 17 as well after he won Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Dipika Kakar’s Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Arriving On BB?

Although Shoaib has been rumored to be a part of the show every season, he has been declining it consistently, as per rumors. In fact, in one of his vlogs, Shoaib has denied being a part of Bigg Boss.

Sameera Reddy Approached For Bigg Boss 18?

Some rumors suggest that Sameera Reddy has also been approached for the show. But the rumor is based on an expectation list manifested by a twitter handle The Khabri.

Other Rumored Names

The other names for Bigg Boss’s new season include Mr. Faisu, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Patel, Dalljiet Kaur, Dolly Chaiwala, Pooja Sharma, and others. But currently, it seems like these are all mere assumptions!

